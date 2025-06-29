Trump Threatens to Cut Off Aid to Israel – If They Don’t Drop Prosecution of Netanyahu

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

President Trump is threatening to cut off aid to Israel — if they don’t drop their prosecution of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust.

“The United States of America spends Billions of Dollar a year, far more than on any other Nation, protecting and supporting Israel,” Trump said in a post Saturday on Truth Social. “We are not going to stand for this.”

“LET BIBI GO, HE’S GOT A BIG JOB TO DO!” Trump insisted.

“Thank you again, Donald Trump,” Netanyahu responded Sunday on X. “Together, we will make the Middle East Great Again!”

Rather than threaten to cut off aid to Israel for dragging America into an unprovoked war with Iran based on lies, committing genocide in Gaza, or spying on the White House and Congress, Trump is threatening to cut off aid if Netanyahu is held to account for corruption.

One day after Trump issued this threat, an Israeli court announced they would postpone Netanyahu’s testimony in his corruption trial that was scheduled for this week.