Trump Urges Israel to ‘Hit’ Iranian Nuclear Sites, Slams Biden for Urging Restraint

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

Former President Donald Trump on Friday urged Israel to “hit” Iran’s nuclear facilities without any care for the consequences and criticized President Biden for urging restraint.

“They asked [Biden], what do you think about Iran, would you hit Iran? And he goes, ‘As long as they don’t hit the nuclear stuff.’ That’s the thing you want to hit, right?” Trump said during a townhall in Fayetteville, North Carolina.

“I think he’s got that one wrong,” Trump continued. “Isn’t that what you’re supposed to hit? I mean, it’s the biggest risk we have, nuclear weapons.”

“When they asked him that question, the answer should have been, hit the nuclear first and worry about the rest later,” he added.

Trump ran against neocon wars in 2016 but now he’s urging Israel to start WW3 with Iran in response to a retaliatory strike that Israel claims did next to no damage and did not kill a single Israeli.

Did Benjamin Netanyahu plant a bugging device in Trump’s toilet to get dirt on him like he did to Boris Johnson or is he just doing everything Israel wants because he’s getting $100 million for his campaign from Miriam Adelson?

A “top US State Department official” told CNN on Saturday that Israel has given the US “no guarantees” that they won’t strike Iran’s nuclear facilities.

Iran said on Friday that they will “destroy” Israel’s gas fields and power plants “all at once” if the Jewish state insists on further escalation.

“If the occupying entity makes a mistake, we will target all its energy resources, power plants, refineries, and gas fields,” IRGC’s deputy-in-command General Ali Fadavi said. “We can strike them all at once.”