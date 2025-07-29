U.S. contractor and former Green Beret Anthony Agular, who worked for the U.S.-Israeli-backed GHF, speaks out, sharing the story of a Palestinian child named Amir who went to get aid but was killed, prompting Agular to break his silence:

One thought on “U.S. contractor and former Green Beret Anthony Agular, who worked for the U.S.-Israeli-backed GHF, speaks out, sharing the story of a Palestinian child named Amir who went to get aid but was killed, prompting Agular to break his silence:

  1. How do we go on with stories like this? How far humanity has fallen that we haven’t yet stopped this travesty, this horror.

    .

    Reply

Join the Conversation

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


*