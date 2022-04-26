Apr 25, 2022 • Even with high immunization rates, unvaccinated people threaten the safety of people vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus, suggests a new study published in the Canadian Medical Association Journal. “We’ve really tended to forget that we’re in a pandemic of a communicable disease, which means that our actions affect those around us,” Dr. David Fisman, the study’s coauthor and professor of epidemiology at the University of Toronto’s Dalla Lana School of Public Health, told Global News. Published April 25, the study uses an infectious disease model based on the province of Ontario to reproduce the interactions between vaccinated and unvaccinated subpopulations in a mostly vaccinated population. “We use models in a lot of different ways,” said Fisman. “They’re just simplified versions of reality.”
13 thoughts on “Unvaccinated people increase risk of COVID-19 infection among vaccinated: study”
The vaxecuted are at increase risk for severe illness when a virus comes around whether that virus comes by air or person to person.
Those of us who did not take the jab are the control group. It is the control group ‘they’ are after.
So they you just admitted that it doesnt work .
It is working very well for what it was designed to do
They will use any deceit to pressure us into compliance. And they ain’t the only ones doin’ studies. There is doctor-after-doctor and scientist-after-scientist blowing whistle, but of course, you have to go underground to find them.
My underground truthers:
Jonathan Couey
Richard Fleming
Kevin McCairn
Some others you might like:
Dr. Stefan Lanka
Dr. Andrew Kaufman
Dr. Tom Cowan
Dr. Kerry Mullis
Dr. Judy Mikovits
Also Steven from Spacebusters puts out amazing videos .
All can be found on BITCHUTE.
Love, health and strength to you fellow trencher!
Besides wanting to jab us/kill us, they want to make life miserable for us, want all the world to hate us for our “selfishness.” Something I gotta live with. But who wants love and respect from stupidity that serves the enemy anyway? It is they who are doing the damage; not the purebloods, not the holdouts.
In reality we are the mass majority, and I don’t give a monk’s f-k what these retarded cowardly worms think of me, no more than I will when my boot heel comes down on them.
To these f-king nobodies I say, “You don’t like it come do something about it, tough bitch, otherwise get your subjugated asses the f-k out of my free country.”
I’ve made more enemies in the past two years than I have in my entire lifetime, and it’s starting to feel good.
Hey, Im the Enemy of the entire State ..and yah ,, it feels fckin awesome !!!
🙂
“ They’re just simplified versions of reality”
A reality based on LIES!!!