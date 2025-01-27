🚨Update: Illegal aliens riot and block traffic in Dallas, Texas to protest ICE and deportations. ICE is preparing to go and arrest them all!!pic.twitter.com/bh5EjVaXVl
— US Homeland Security News (@defense_civil25) January 27, 2025
From the Trenches World Report
Enforce our Bill of Rights
🚨Update: Illegal aliens riot and block traffic in Dallas, Texas to protest ICE and deportations. ICE is preparing to go and arrest them all!!pic.twitter.com/bh5EjVaXVl
— US Homeland Security News (@defense_civil25) January 27, 2025
One thought on “Update: Illegal aliens riot and block traffic in Dallas, Texas to protest ICE and deportations.”
1. Parading around with Mexican flags in another country is an act of war.
2. All that aside, I cannot even begin to explain the sheer stupidity and utter dumbness of protesting deportations by raising your country of origin’s flag.
If they had a single brain cell in those wetback heads of theirs and wanted to stay here, they would at least hold up the flag of the country that they fled to (in this case, the American flag), as that would show the government that they truly wanted to be a part of the country that they fled to and show that they truly want to seek asylum here, despite the fact that they went about it illegally. The fact that they are chanting with their country of origin’s flag is the most absolute, idiotic, asinine thing these below intelligence folks can possibly do. If I were the government, I’d send them back and make them take a serious IQ test (among other things) before ever returning here again.
In any case, this is in Southwest Dallas near Irving in what we call, “Little Mexico”, as the number of Mexicans outnumber anyone else in that area and where crime is rampant. Grand Theft Auto, larceny and home invasions run amok over there. Damn place needs to be cleaned out.