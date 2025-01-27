🚨 Oh my God… What is going on in Los Angeles?
Someone sent me coordinates to look into and when I punched them in, there are tons of SOS messages that can be seen from satellite imagery.
• HELP
• TRAFFICO
• FEDERAL
• TERRORISMO DOS
• LAPD
This is what appears to be a… pic.twitter.com/PcOzSItRu4
— MJTruthUltra (@MJTruthUltra) January 26, 2025
One thought on “What is going on in Los Angeles? This is what appears to be a construction site near the Twin Towers correctional facility.”
doesnt start showing up until 6/2023 … surprising its not blocked from us viewing it