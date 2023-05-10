Victory Day celebrations begin in Russia with Putin declaring the ‘real war’ is against them by ABC Austrailia

“Today, civilisation is again at a decisive turning point,” he said.
“A real war has been unleashed against our homeland.
“We have repulsed international terrorism, we will protect the inhabitants of Donbas, we will ensure our security.”
In a 10-minute speech in Red Square for Victory Day, Mr Putin repeated familiar messages he has delivered many times in the nearly 15 months of Russia’s war in Ukraine.
Mr Putin has repeatedly likened the war in Ukraine — which he casts as a defensive move against a West which wants to carve up Russia — to the challenge Moscow faced when Adolf Hitler invaded the Soviet Union in 1941.
He said “Western globalist elites” were sowing Russophobia and aggressive nationalism, while the Ukrainian people had become “hostages to a state coup” and to the ambitions of the West.
He did not address the challenges facing Russia as its forces prepared for an expected major counter-offensive by Ukraine, or outline any path to victory.
Vladimir Putin attends Russia’s Victory Day parade on Red Square.
The speech, followed by a huge military parade across Red Square, was taking place following a wave of strikes inside Russia this month — including a purported drone attack on the Kremlin citadel itself less than a week ago.
Victory Day is one of the most important public holidays in Russia, when people commemorate the huge sacrifices made by the Soviet Union during what is called the Great Patriotic War of 1941-45, in which around 27 million citizens perished.