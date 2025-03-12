WA state city council appoints trans OnlyFans content creator with cannibalism fetish to fill vacant seat

By Andy Ngo and Katie Daviscourt – The Postmillennial

A transgender OnlyFans adult content creator, who has a cannibalism fetish, was unanimously appointed to fill a vacant seat on the Lynnwood City Council in Washington state.Jessica Ann Roberts, 32, born Neil Vincent Roberts, has posted on social media about having an uncontrollable desire to impregnate women and eat them.

On Monday, the Democratic-run council selected Roberts over Army combat veteran and Amazon program manager, Robert Leutwyler, to fill the vacancy. The Lynnwood Times was the first to report about Roberts’ history as a sex worker.

Roberts had an OnlyFans account under the username @jaroberts1501, which included 12 videos and 63 photographs of sexually explicit content. According to the account bio, Roberts is described as “a bisexual transwoman with itty bitty titties and a big girl cock.”

Roberts has since deactivated the OnlyFans account after the paper disclosed the matter on Monday night. In a statement to the Lynnwood Times, Roberts said the OnlyFans account was created to make “a little cash on the side” and increase self-confidence.

“The reason the account was taken down was because I do not want to waste taxpayers’ money, or the Council’s time watching this turn into a debate on whether or not it’s socially acceptable for me to have an account,” said Roberts.



Additionally, Roberts defended sex work to the paper, suggesting those who work in the industry should have a seat at the table.

“Sex workers live, work, and pay taxes in their municipalities, counties, state, and federal government, while also contributing to their communities every day in ways not related to their work,” said Roberts. “They absolutely deserve the opportunity to represent their communities just as much as anyone who works in any other jobs across our city.”



Lynnwood City Council was initially tied 3-3 in voting for Roberts or Leutwyler to fill position 5. Following multiple executive sessions, the council unanimously approved Roberts to the seat in a 6-6 vote. The council members who were most adamant about selecting Roberts, all of whom are progressive Democrats, were David Parshall, Derica Escamilla, and Josh Binda, a controversial councilor who faced a recall effort in 2023.

Roberts is also currently employed as a Customer Service Representative at a local plumbing company, according to his LinkedIn account.

Further examination of the new council member’s social media accounts reveals that Roberts has expressed an “uncontrollable” desire to impregnate women and eat them, which suggests a cannabilism fixation.

Roberts issued several posts earlier this year on Reddit under the username Other_Ardvark_6105, writing, “Churning meat girl after meat girl before I’ve fully disposed of my last meal is the best feeling” and “I love the idea of grabbing a pretty girl and using her as breeding pet. And once I’ve gotten her pregnant, sharing her with my fellow trans fems.”

On Instagram, Roberts has expressed strong criticism of Republicans and President Donald Trump with a bio stating that Roberts is a “noted Rowling hater,” referring to author and women’s rights activist, JK Rowling, who has spoken out against trans-identified men invading women’s spaces.

While applying for the city council, Roberts wrote in an application a desire to would focus on zoning policies, the Lynnwood Times reported. Roberts will be sworn in at the Lynnwood City Hall, located in the Seattle metro, at 6 pm on March 17.

The Post Millennial reached out to the Lynnwood City Council for comment.