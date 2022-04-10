Gateway Pundit – by Jim Hoft

Two weeks ago Joe Biden warned Americans to expect “real” food shortages.

He wasn’t kidding.

Two weeks later and Walgreens starts rationing baby formula.

Please tell me there isn’t a baby formula shortage now pic.twitter.com/7sL6MpZKF8

The Daily Mail reported:

A national shortage of baby formula brought on by pandemic-related supply-chain issues has forced US retailers such as Walgreens to ration the all-important product.

The company – the second-largest pharmacy store chain in the United States behind CVS – said Friday that amid the supply-chain crunch, it is limiting customers to three infant and toddler formula product purchases at a time, at its 9,021 US locations.

A company spokesperson told DailyMail.com that the restrictions, already in effect, stem from an ‘increased demand and various supplier issues,’ as it was revealed that 29 percent of all top-selling formulas are out of stock at stores across the nation.

The shortage of the product, which roughly three-quarters of infants in the US receive at some point within their first six months, has parents panicked.