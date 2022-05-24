2 thoughts on “We need a “recalibration” of freedom of speech

  1. commie biotch even managed to use “binary” with a negative connotation.

    “online violence”? Uh, pretty sure that ain’t possible and wtf is “child dignity”? Is she saying not letting a child play out the brainwashing that the filth her kind pushes on them robs them of “dignity”?

    I am indignant to her indignation, indubitably.

    Reply

    1. Yes, she is Snake-Mutant, hissing at freedom, rattling at our rights.

      Be gone, Snake. You have no power here.

      .

      Reply

Join the Conversation

Your email address will not be published.


*