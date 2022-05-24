Australian eSafety commissioner Julie Inman Grant tells the World Economic Forum we need a "recalibration" of freedom of speech. pic.twitter.com/zEq72wFhNf
— Andrew Lawton (@AndrewLawton) May 23, 2022
Posted: May 24, 2022
2 thoughts on “We need a “recalibration” of freedom of speech”
commie biotch even managed to use “binary” with a negative connotation.
“online violence”? Uh, pretty sure that ain’t possible and wtf is “child dignity”? Is she saying not letting a child play out the brainwashing that the filth her kind pushes on them robs them of “dignity”?
I am indignant to her indignation, indubitably.
Yes, she is Snake-Mutant, hissing at freedom, rattling at our rights.
Be gone, Snake. You have no power here.
.