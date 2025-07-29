"Israel is now portrayed as the enemy of Christians," Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu laments during a speech in Jerusalem.

"We protect the Christian holy sites," he insists.

(Israel shelled the Holy Family Catholic Church in Gaza a week and a half ago, killing 3 & injuring 10.) pic.twitter.com/5MHQ4bzD16

