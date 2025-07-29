“We protect the Christian holy sites,” he insists. (Israel shelled the Holy Family Catholic Church in Gaza a week and a half ago, killing 3 & injuring 10.)

2 thoughts on ““We protect the Christian holy sites,” he insists. (Israel shelled the Holy Family Catholic Church in Gaza a week and a half ago, killing 3 & injuring 10.)

  1. Israel bombed the third oldest church on Earth located in Gaza a few weeks after the (LIHOP-ed) “Hamas invasion” back in 2023, a church which housed Palestinian Christians whose homes were destroyed. When Satanyahu, the Synagogue of Satan and anti-Christ Talmudic Jews stop lying, let me know….. After all, their evil Talmud says Jews can lie to Gentiles, right?

    Reply

Join the Conversation

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


*