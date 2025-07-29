"Israel is now portrayed as the enemy of Christians," Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu laments during a speech in Jerusalem.
"We protect the Christian holy sites," he insists.
(Israel shelled the Holy Family Catholic Church in Gaza a week and a half ago, killing 3 & injuring 10.) pic.twitter.com/5MHQ4bzD16
— Chris Menahan 🇺🇸 (@infolibnews) July 28, 2025
Israel bombed the third oldest church on Earth located in Gaza a few weeks after the (LIHOP-ed) “Hamas invasion” back in 2023, a church which housed Palestinian Christians whose homes were destroyed. When Satanyahu, the Synagogue of Satan and anti-Christ Talmudic Jews stop lying, let me know….. After all, their evil Talmud says Jews can lie to Gentiles, right?
The Snake-liar. Ugliest being on the planet, darkest essence.
