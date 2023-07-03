WEF Wants Us To Eat Our Own Recycled Sh** To ‘Save The Planet’ by Hunter Fielding

The World Economic Forum is urging governments around the globe to begin recycling “human waste” for public consumption to fight “climate change”

The plan involves diverting human feces and urine captured from sewage back into the food supply.

The effort is being promoted to tackle “global warming” by reducing the alleged “carbon emissions” from food production.

The WEF, which is pressuring mainstream media outlets to begin pushing the narrative, is attempting to convince the public that eating our own feces and drinking our own urine is an essential part of fighting ‘climate change’.

According to Yahoo.com, in the near future beer will have an extra ingredient – our own urine.

And obviously, California is fully signed up to the globalist agenda, happily agreeing to drink their own urine to fight so-called ‘climate change’.

The city of Los Angeles’ plans are even bigger than that.

The city has set out to recycle 100 percent of its wastewater by 2035 per a pledge made by Democrat Mayor Eric Garcetti several years ago.

In order to achieve this, LA’s Hyperion Water Reclamation Plant – which currently only treats wastewater so it’s clean enough to release into Santa Monica Bay – must be completely converted into an advanced water purification facility that produces urine that’s clean enough to consume.

But the elite will not be happy until every last one of us is engaging in our own personal humiliation ritual, consuming our own excrement – assuming Klaus Schwab decides you are one of the lucky ones to survive the upcoming mass extinction event they keep threatening us with.

The head of the UK’s Environment Agency, who is linked to the World Economic Forum, says that common people need to be “less squeamish” about drinking “toilet-to-tap” water from sewage plants, as countries and states around the world move towards recycling sewage for human consumption, falling into lockstep with WEF ideology.

According to an op-ed in The Times, Sir James Bevan, whose views have previously been disseminated by the WEF, writes that “drinking recycled sewage is the future.”

“If we are going to get there, we are all going to have to think differently. Some of these measures will be unpopular, so future governments will need to show political will,” he said.

In other words, the WEF is expecting governments to force people to do what the globalists want.

It’s no surprise the unelected global elite are trying to give the people exactly the opposite of what they want.

And it doesn’t stop with forcing us to drink urine.

NASA is at the forefront in the race to develop the technology to recycle human feces into food.

According to Science Alert:

“The food that will sustain future generations as we colonize our way across space may be none other than our own sh*t, if a new NASA-funded project is successful.”

But they don’t want to call it by its real name.

They are using terms like biosolids instead.

It’s a nice way to smooth out the language, isn’t it?

The global elite love to use doublespeak and jargon to confuse the masses.

Is it torture? No, it’s enhanced interrogation techniques. Is that a bribe? No, it’s a constitutionally protected political contribution.

Calling human feces “biosolids” or something else is simply the next step in the progression of things.

Japanese researchers were funded in 2012 to create a commercial product that researchers were calling the Sh*t Burger.

If you have been paying attention to the WEF’s policies in recent times you will realize that this is not really about saving the world.

WEF policies all have one thing in common: they dehumanize, degrade, and mock us.

They are designed to take away all of the joys of life and inflict maximum pain.

The campaign to force humanity to give up meat and subsist on bugs and crickets is a good example.

Then there is the depopulation drive, which was a conspiracy theory for a long time but is now completely out in the open.

They aren’t even trying to pretend they don’t want you dead anymore.

At what point do we stop and say “enough”?

Several years ago the WEF said we need to start consuming ‘products reclaimed from sewage’, and make no mistake, the globalist elite are determined to force us to eat our own s**t.

How many times does the World Economic Forum have to declare its sinister intentions before the world stops and listens?

Of course, the mainstream has been co-opted by the World Economic Forum, and they will try to cancel you if you dare to speak sense about any of these issues.

According to the mainstream media in 2020, obesity is healthy, the vaccines are not causing people to keel over and die, and abortion is “love.”

George Orwell warned us about these times. He said they would convince us that war is peace. How right he was.

