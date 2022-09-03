“You’re playing right into their hands when you doubt the vaccine.”
“A lot of our people don’t want to take vaccines. You know, I don’t know what this is exactly. Republicans? Don’t know what it is. I encourage them to take it. I do.”
“I recommend you take the vaccines.”
“I hope everyone remembers when they’re getting the COVID-19 Vaccine, that if I wasn’t President, you wouldn’t be getting that beautiful ‘shot’ for 5 years, at best, and probably wouldn’t be getting it at all. I hope everyone remembers!”
“Get those shots everyone!”
“I guess in a certain way, I’m the father of the vaccine… ”
“Everybody, go get your shot.”
“It works incredibly well. 95%, maybe even more than that…”
“These vaccines are also very safe.”
“The Vaccine and the Vaccine roll-out are getting the best of reviews. Moving along really well. Get those shots everyone!”
“During my administration, everybody wanted the vaccine. There was nobody saying, ‘Oh, gee, I don’t want to take it.’ Now they say that. And that’s because they don’t trust the Biden administration. I can think of no other reason. But they say, ‘We don’t want it, we aren’t going to take it.’ When I was there, everybody wanted it and we were doing great. Well, the military did a fantastic job.”
14 thoughts on “What Donald Trump said, posted at The Counter-Propagandist”
what a maroon bought and paid for jew shill
Propping up the left/right lie:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2bHPlTtqryE
.
Live stream same ole’ same ole’ but not without an adoring crowd:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hLx_Eiuqd2c
.
I only intended to post the last 10 minutes of this and somehow the whole enchllada came up. I only listened to 10 minutes but managed to catch him saying that we must protect our 2nd “Amendment.” Sure Don, just keep chippin’ away at it. Some protection.
How any still believe this guy is beyond me.
.
No matter what he says… It’s what he DOES!!
.
Could he not know he has no power over The Bill of Rights, which means he has no power over us. Corporate Communism is as evil as Marxist Communism. Why did I give the time of day to this traitor? Is it better to ignore him or to watch his every move? Getting Sun Tzuish.
“If you know the enemy and know yourself, you need not fear the result of a hundred battles. If you know yourself but not the enemy, for every victory gained you will also suffer a defeat. If you know neither the enemy nor yourself, you will succumb in every battle.”
— Sun Tzu, The Art of War
.
So I’m confused did Trump say this? If he did someone that can get his attention needs to tell him to STOP already this poison is killing millions!
Hell yes, he said it. There were a couple of videos on this site showing him saying it. They may have already been pulled by the Chinese our internet was turned over to, but by God he said it.
Get his attention for what purpose? He was a goddamn traitor from day one in office, and I really wonder how anyone could give a shit what happens to that treasonous low life.
He committed a whole lot of other treason too, Tammy.
F-k the king of the jews, may he rot in the 9th circle of hell.
And why do you care? Are you a trumptard?
False left vs right paradigm. They are gonna hoax something big with Tronald Dump.
Flashback:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1jwpw-nrfPA
.
And a Biden flashback:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r28eMdVOm98
.
https://youtu.be/xH-VvmeInhY
OMG!! Never could have imagined that. I guess all creatures ‘eliminate.’ Never thought of that before. And then he kicked it like a dog. OMG!!!
Thanks, Hal (I think)
🙂
.
I Found that during garden studies.
It seemed more important than the king of the Jews.