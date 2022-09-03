What Donald Trump said, posted at The Counter-Propagandist

“You’re playing right into their hands when you doubt the vaccine.”

“A lot of our people don’t want to take vaccines. You know, I don’t know what this is exactly. Republicans? Don’t know what it is. I encourage them to take it. I do.”

“I recommend you take the vaccines.”

“I hope everyone remembers when they’re getting the COVID-19 Vaccine, that if I wasn’t President, you wouldn’t be getting that beautiful ‘shot’ for 5 years, at best, and probably wouldn’t be getting it at all. I hope everyone remembers!”

“Get those shots everyone!”

“I guess in a certain way, I’m the father of the vaccine… ”

“Everybody, go get your shot.”

“It works incredibly well. 95%, maybe even more than that…”

“These vaccines are also very safe.”

“The Vaccine and the Vaccine roll-out are getting the best of reviews. Moving along really well. Get those shots everyone!”

“During my administration, everybody wanted the vaccine. There was nobody saying, ‘Oh, gee, I don’t want to take it.’ Now they say that. And that’s because they don’t trust the Biden administration. I can think of no other reason. But they say, ‘We don’t want it, we aren’t going to take it.’ When I was there, everybody wanted it and we were doing great. Well, the military did a fantastic job.”