2 thoughts on “Tucker has just dropped the biggest proverbial turd into the DC punch bowl…

  1. Don’t call me a “citizen,” Tucker, and please brush up on these definitions:

    CITIZEN , noun: a legally recognized subject or national of a state or commonwealth, either native or naturalized

    SUBJECT, noun: a citizen or member of a state other than its supreme ruler

    SUBJECT, adjective: under the authority of; under the control or domination of another ruler, country, or government

    SUBJECT, verb: subject someone/something to force to undergo a particular experience of form of treatment; bring a person or country under one’s control or jurisdiction, typically by using force

    I am no CITIZEN, Tucker.

  2. Turning Point USA, holding up a deceptive paradigm. Would they ever highlight The Bill of Rights? Would they ever show the truth of the individual sovereign buried under the bullsh*t of belittling bureaucracy? Look at that word “belittle.” They want to make us all “LITTLE!!” But we are lions.

