Oregon Democrats passed a New Water Law – HB 2982 Starting Jan 1, 2026, a Kayak, paddle board, and even your inner tube counts as a BOAT in Oregon. If you do not have a permit you will face a $115 fine “Because our government wants the money for people to float in the river”

2 thoughts on “Oregon Democrats passed a New Water Law – HB 2982 Starting Jan 1, 2026, a Kayak, paddle board, and even your inner tube counts as a BOAT in Oregon. If you do not have a permit you will face a $115 fine “Because our government wants the money for people to float in the river”

Join the Conversation

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


*