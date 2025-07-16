Oregon Democrats passed a New Water Law – HB 2982
Starting Jan 1, 2026, a Kayak, paddle board, and even your inner tube counts as a BOAT in Oregon. If you do not have a permit you will face a $115 fine
“Because our government wants the money for people to float in the river” pic.twitter.com/H69rUOaF3D
— Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) July 15, 2025
Wow……I’m utterly speechless.
This singer wants us to know that “NO ONE OWNS THE EARTH.”:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vFn1b12JyNk&list=RDvFn1b12JyNk&start_radio=1
