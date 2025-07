American Politics:

Rep. Mike Lawler says we should “MOVE ON” from Jeffrey Epstein because he’s “dead and buried.”

He also wants to jail Americans for boycotting Israel

He's protecting pedophiles and sitting in Congress with his all-time top donor being AIPAC…Join the dots pic.twitter.com/IaerwiwL55

— Khalissee (@Kahlissee) July 13, 2025