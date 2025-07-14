Dave Smith demolished the Israel debate before it really got started.
“Every. Single. Time. I come up here to debate issues, and they come up here to debate me and my character.
It’s all they have every single time.
Because they can’t actually take on any of the arguments… pic.twitter.com/Q0hwE02CQp
— Anna Matson (@AnnaRMatson) July 14, 2025
So, he voted for Trump in the last election. Very late to the party in knowing whom Trump serves.
These forums offer more of the same. It’s sickening to see. They just can’t bust out of big government. You know, the kind that keeps the war-machine alive and fully funds genocide. They sit there pretending to be on the side of good, but in what they uphold they stab The Bill of Rights in the back and desert all who want true freedom.
Paychecks sure do inspire the trampling of rights.
