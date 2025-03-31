What White House spiritual advisor, Paula White is claiming:

White House spiritual advisor Paula White claims that a $1,000 offering before Easter will unlock seven supernatural blessings, including divine prosperity, healing, and an angel personally assigned to you.
She promises that God will expand your inheritance, remove sickness,… pic.twitter.com/QaH1o50cCp
Wow, I get to have my own personal angel!! Will that angel also give me my daily dose of delusion, insanity, criminality?
All these sick factions working together. Do they yet think we don’t see through them? Not all minds have capitulated to compliance.
Paula, the thinking think you are nuts!!
