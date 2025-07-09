When the Jewish Bolsheviks took over Russia, (1917) the main opposition to them was the nationalistic “White Army.”

By Uncommon Sense

In order to placate them, they created their own sleeper sells to infiltrate the

White Army” and tell them to “Trust the plan” just like the Q movement does in America today. It is the same operation run by the same ethnic tribe.

Trump serves the interest of Jews. Those same Jews don’t want you to notice or do anything about it. They will throw you a bone every now and again so you can hold out hope that Trump will “Make America great again”, but it’s not coming. Not until you fight for it, and understand who the actual enemy is.

The Epstein files, the bombing of Iran, the lack of actual mass deportations, the lack of cutting funding to globalist organizations….

You are watching a show, but it’s just Kosher theatre, it is not the restoration of a country.

It is the destruction of a country, to the benefit of world Jewry.