While Palestinian rescuers try to reach & save the life of an elderly man injured in a blast, and unable to move to safety, the israelis execute him pic.twitter.com/ZXlO3owqye
— Sarah Wilkinson (@swilkinsonbc) April 24, 2025
From the Trenches World Report
Enforce our Bill of Rights
While Palestinian rescuers try to reach & save the life of an elderly man injured in a blast, and unable to move to safety, the israelis execute him pic.twitter.com/ZXlO3owqye
— Sarah Wilkinson (@swilkinsonbc) April 24, 2025