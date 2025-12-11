EXCLUSIVE: You’re About to Wake Up in a Very Different Country | Daily Pulse

What’s coming won’t feel like a war.

But when it lands, you’ll realize everything familiar is gone.

A leaked draft of the new AI executive order reveals a sweeping plan to override state laws—using… pic.twitter.com/bNWT750Y73

— Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) December 11, 2025