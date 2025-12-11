EXCLUSIVE: You’re About to Wake Up in a Very Different Country | Daily Pulse
What’s coming won’t feel like a war.
But when it lands, you’ll realize everything familiar is gone.
A leaked draft of the new AI executive order reveals a sweeping plan to override state laws—using… pic.twitter.com/bNWT750Y73
— Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) December 11, 2025
One thought on “You’re About to Wake Up in a Very Different Country | Daily Pulse”
Well, that’s a new term: “The Infrastructure of Obedience.” Catchy. And LETHAL.
Truthfully, I’m feeling so done-in by AI and all its cruel and cute deceptions. I mean I can’t even send a friend a sweet animal vid ’cause somehow it ends up being fake. And the animal vids served an important purpose in my life, giving it just a bit of relief from all the atrocities everywhere around us. A girl can’t catch a break. Neither can most because DECEPTION is the order of the day.
And what is the evil step-sister of DECEPTION? SURVEILLANCE!! Yeah, the tracking of our every move, even our every thought. Hard to breathe, so hard to breathe. If there’s anyone out there escaping all this, living while feeling free and secure, please tell me how you do this, how you manage to not be impacted by such gross infringement.
Can I call on any GOOD that exists in the galaxy to come forth now and end the evil? Or maybe I should say any GOOD that exists in the entirety of eternity, be it within us or outside us, to rise up now. This essence of GOOD is well overdue in coming forth and rectifying things. It is as if GOOD has its hands tied rendering it powerless. I hate that I am part of the powerlessness of GOOD, yet I still believe GOOD will rise. Perhaps instead of using the world “believe” I should have said, I KNOW that GOOD will rise. But truth be told, I do not.
