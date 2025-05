“You’ve KILLED tens of thousands civilians. You’ve KILLED paramedics, you’ve KILLED journalists. You’ve even KILLED your own hostages, but not, apparently, all the Hamas”

“You've K!LLED tens of thousands civilians. You've K!LLED paramedics, you've K!LLED journalists. You've even K!LLED your own hostages, but not, apparently, all the Hamas” —Victoria Derbyshire shuts 1$raeli ambassador to UN pic.twitter.com/DHHoaPzIxp — The Resonance (@Partisan_12) May 21, 2025 Share this: Print

