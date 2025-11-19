Zionists Pine for Censorship at World Jewish Congress, Jewish Leadership Conference and More

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

The theme throughout the World Jewish Congress, Jewish Leadership Conference and the Jewish Federations of North America’s General Assembly over the past few days was a pining for censorship to suppress Tucker Carlson and Nick Fuentes on the right and anti-Zionist backers of Zohran Mamdani on the left.

As I wrote on X:

Tikvah’s Jewish Leadership Conference brought together over a thousand “American” Zionists on Sunday to fight “Mamdani-style anti-Zionism” being “normalized on the left” and “the Tucker–Fuentes cancer spreading on the right,” according to Tikvah’s Avi Garson. They gave the Herzl Prize to Ben Shapiro, Bari Weiss and Dan Senor for using their positions to promote “Jewish flourishing and Israeli sovereignty.” “Ben Shapiro devoted an entire show to explaining why—in video clip after video clip—Tucker Carlson is, in Ben’s words … the most virulent super-spreader of vile ideas in America,” Jonathan Silver, Tikvah’s chief programming officer, told the conference to roaring applause. The “common theme” throughout the talks was “the importance of repudiating Tucker Carlson, Nick Fuentes and Candace Owens … especially by those in the conservative movement,” attendee Tali Goldsheft said on X. “Bari made a point of stating that JD Vance has yet to distance himself from Tucker Carlson, which remains quite disconcerting, to say the least,” she added. Elise Stefanik also spoke about “combating anti-Semitism” at the event and attacked Gov. Hochul as well as Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani. The event was titled, “Can the Jews Save the West?” Palantir’s Joe Lonsdale and his wife were also given awards. Israel First GOP megadonor Paul Singer is listed as a top donor. Other speakers listed for the event include Elliott Abrams, Ruth Wisse and Trump’s US Ambassador to the UN, Mike Waltz. The Trump admin in Sept rewarded Tikvah with the largest grant in NEH history—$10.4 million—to counter “the pathology of anti-Semitism” and teach the Talmud.

Remarkably, the videos of the Jewish Leadership Conference have still not been released to the American public.

Nonetheless, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency shared some of what took place inside.

Of note, JTA reported that Ben Shapiro, Bari Weiss and Dan Senor discussed the “threat” of “figures like Nick Fuentes.”

From JTA, “Jewish conservatives are looking to JD Vance to draw a line against the antisemitic right. He hasn’t delivered.”:

Ben Shapiro, Bari Weiss and Dan Senor were mostly in lockstep as they condemned antisemitism on the right during an event for Jewish conservatives on Sunday afternoon. But despite their shared concern about Tucker Carlson and Nick Fuentes, they were divided on how to think about Vice President JD Vance, who hasn’t publicly disavowed either the influential podcast host or the white supremacist he recently interviewed. […] At Sunday’s Tikvah conference, Shapiro, the conservative political commentator and founder of the Daily Wire, cautioned against dismissing the threat of figures like Fuentes — whom he called a “basement dweller” — and the far-right influencer Andrew Tate, and their influence on younger, more online generations. “They haven’t aged into the voting population yet,” Shapiro said about their audiences. “And so I think one of the things that we have to be very careful of is trying to write that off as not a problem.” Weiss concurred, saying, “It’s a great lesson of the left over the past 15 years that everything was downstream of online culture.” Senor, responding to Weiss, agreed that Vance should say more about the rising tides. “I am patiently waiting for the vice president to come out, like a number of other leaders have come out in recent weeks,” he said. Sens. Ted Cruz and Mitch McConnell both criticized the Heritage Foundation for standing by Carlson. Jonathan Silver, the moderator and Tikvah’s chief programming officer, cut in at that point, saying there’s “comfort to be had in the fact that elected leaders have acted in such a patriotic, American way,” before shifting the conversation more specifically to asking why Fuentes appeals to young people. Many attending the Tikvah event seemed also to be waiting for a strong statement from Vance condemning Fuentes and Carlson. “I’m willing to be patient — but only so patient,” said Neil Cooper, referring back to Senor’s comment that he’s “patiently waiting” for Vance to comment on Carlson.

Their patience is wearing thin, VP Vance.

That’s the insane type of rhetoric you only see at these conferences.

Bari Weiss also told the Jewish Leadership Conference she’ll use her position at CBS News to “counter” voices like Nick Fuentes, Tucker Carlson, Andrew Tate and Hasan Piker, according to JTA.

“I don’t think that they represent the values or the worldview of the vast majority of Americans,” the self-described “Jewish lesbian” and “Zionist fanatic” reportedly said.

The theme continued at the Jewish Federations of North America General Assembly:

As I wrote on X:

Former Obama speechwriter Sarah Hurwitz laments to Jewish Federations that people are finding content from “Al Jazeera and Nick Fuentes” on social media and seeing videos of “the carnage in Gaza.” Holocaust education has backfired in part as people see Palestinians as Jews’ victims, she adds. “They think the lesson of the Holocaust is … you fight the big powerful people hurting the weak people.” (The lesson they were supposed to get is that it gives Israel the right to commit genocide in perpetuity.)

Lest anyone doubt that last part:

It was the same story at the Zionist Organization of America:

Elise Stefanik’s comments were particularly revealing:

Similar also went down at the World Jewish Congress:

As I wrote on X:

World Jewish Congress President Ronald Lauder says “laws must be passed” to ban “anti-Semitism” in US schools, then takes aim at Tucker Carlson. “Big names with millions of followers” are telling “lies” that “Jews control the government, the media, our nation’s foreign policy,” he says. (Lauder opened the event by giving the WJC’s “Theodor Herzl Award” to Elise Stefanik and John Fetterman for their service to Israel and opposition to anti-Semitism.)

Seeing Zionists on the defense for the first time in decades is truly a remarkable sight.

They’re stuck between a rock and a hard place. They know that if they ban everyone, they’ll be moving over to uncensorable platforms like Nostr where they’ll have no control whatsoever, but they also don’t want to let largely unfettered free speech to be allowed to continue on X.

How they chose to move forward is anyone’s guess.

Regardless — lest anyone forget — this is the future they chose.