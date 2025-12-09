$11 Trillion Quietly Moved: Americans Will Freeze & Obey When Market Collapses

By ITM Trading – Zerohedge

Americans won’t riot — they’ll freeze, and they’ll obey. That’s the chilling warning from behavioral strategist Chase Hughes as nearly $11 trillion quietly migrates beneath the financial system. This isn’t 2008 déjà vu; it’s the blueprint for something far larger.

Hughes argues the public is already being conditioned: confusion as the primary weapon, division as the operating system, compliance as the endgame. Political violence, collapsing trust, and back-room monetary restructuring aren’t isolated events — they’re linked signals. When the real trigger snaps, the fallout won’t just be economic. It will reveal how easily a nation can be managed into silence.

