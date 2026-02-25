Posted: February 25, 2026 Categories: Videos Why DNA testing is outlawed in “israel”. Why DNA testing is outlawed in “israel”. pic.twitter.com/9Ox1jsiq2Q — Ken O'Keefe (@RealKenOKeefe) February 25, 2026 Share this:PrintEmailGabTelegramTweet
One thought on “Why DNA testing is outlawed in “israel”.”
DNA testing is outlawed in Israel because the Palestinians are the actual descendants of the Biblical Israelites…I’ve known this for years (Texe Marrs explained why, and also those Hour of the Time broadcasts by Bill). Why? Because the Ashkenazi Jews who make up most Jews in Israel are from the Khazars, descendants of Ashkenaz, grandson of Japheth, not Shem, and thus have no ties to ancient Israel. And the Khazars were truly barbarians which had to be taken over by Russia because of their barbarity–which explains why most Israelis are barbarians toward the Palestinians….it’s in their DNA!