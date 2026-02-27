Ana Kasparian: “Our soldiers are in Israel right now in order to defend the Israelis. Do the Israelis pay for our military? Are they the ones who are shelling out a trillion dollars a year for our military? NO!

Why do we have F-22 Raptors in Israel in order to protect Israel?” pic.twitter.com/ge4c5zg6JS

— The Resonance (@Partisan_12) February 27, 2026