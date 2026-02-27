Ana Kasparian: “Our soldiers are in Israel right now in order to defend the Israelis. Do the Israelis pay for our military? Are they the ones who are shelling out a trillion dollars a year for our military? NO!
Why do we have F-22 Raptors in Israel in order to protect Israel?” pic.twitter.com/ge4c5zg6JS
— The Resonance (@Partisan_12) February 27, 2026
One thought on “Ana Kasparian: “Our soldiers are in Israel right now in order to defend the Israelis. Do the Israelis pay for our military?”
Here is why our soldiers are in Israel right now to defend the Israelis, Ana–because the evil anti-Christ Talmud says “goyim” (that is, gentiles) must serve Jews, or else! And about Israelis not paying for our military, Ana–it’s because the Talmud says there must be 2,800 genile slaves per Jew. That’s why! And you do know Trump is a convert to Talmudic Judaism and member of Chabad Lubavitch, so he has to “serve Jews” as well….sorry, serve the Synagogue of Satan.
Never mind that these “gentile slaves” do not want to serve the Synagogue of Satan and are trying to prevent this “serving Jews” from happening by clogging the toilets of the USS Ford ship:
fromthetrenchesworldreport.com/col-macgregor-just-revealed-that-sailors-aboard-the-uss-gerald-ford-have-sabotaged-the-plumbing-in-order-to-leave-the-potential-conflict-that-israel-desperately-wants-it-seems-american-soldiers-does/340619