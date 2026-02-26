Report: Trump Senior Advisors Want to Induce Iran to Attack Americans to Justify War

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

Senior advisors to President Trump want the US to induce Iran to attack Americans to justify America waging another war for Israel, according to a new report from Politico.

From Politico, “White House officials believe ‘the politics are a lot better’ if Israel strikes Iran first”:

Senior advisers to President Donald Trump would prefer Israel strike Iran before the United States launches an assault on the country, according to two people familiar with ongoing discussions.

These Trump administration officials are privately arguing that an Israeli attack would trigger Iran to retaliate, helping muster support from American voters for a U.S. strike.

The calculus is a political one — that more Americans would stomach a war with Iran if the United States or an ally were attacked first. Recent polling shows that Americans, and Republicans in particular, support regime change in Iran, but are unwilling to risk any U.S. casualties to achieve it. That means Trump’s team is considering the optics of how an attack is conducted in addition to other justifications — such as Iran’s nuclear program.

“There’s thinking in and around the administration that the politics are a lot better if the Israelis go first and alone and the Iranians retaliate against us, and give us more reason to take action,” said one of the people familiar with discussions. Both individuals were granted anonymity to describe private conversations.