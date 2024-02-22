17 year old boys in Ukraine being trained to send into the meat grinder when they turn 18. The $60 billion they are trying to send to Ukraine will guarantee that they will all be gone within a few months.

  1. Child sacrifice. Primitive mind-set rooted in evil, and in this particular case, all set up for the 2030 objectives of Greater Israel. Children caught in the claw.

