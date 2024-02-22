Colorado Representative Scott Bottoms Confirms That People Are Buying 1-5 Year Old Children For Sex

By Wall Street Apes

He Says “Almost all the time, they get off on probation after buying a child and raping a little child.”

“These are the times that I am discouraged about my job as a representative and also just what happens here at the capitol. We sat in a committee all day discussing whether or not somebody that buys little children, these are 2, 3, 4, 5 year old kids, They buy them for sex. Then we tried to get a bill through, represent Bradley sent one through, that was gonna put these buyers in jail.

Right now, most of the time, they get off on probation. Almost all the time, they get off on probation after buying a child and raping a little child.

And we tried to say, well, they need to at least serve a minimum of 4 years. And then we sat and listened to the democrats fight against this bill, fight against putting these people in jail, and came up with all kinds of reasons, including that these buyers are victims themselves.

This is very discouraging. It’s also very disgusting for me that they would actually defend this. And then they voted completely along party lines.

Democrats voted a 100%. That they did not wanna put these pedophiles in jail. They defended the pedophiles. This is why it’s so difficult sometimes to do what we do around here. We know we’re on the side of riot.

We know we’re on the side of morality, and we get shot down by I do not understand the thought process behind this, but we do get shot down. This is why I would encourage you to do a few things to help us with this. 1st, if you believe in prayer at all, please pray. We are fighting truly dark forces here. This is not okay.

This is evil stuff that we’re dealing with. If you have the ability to come up and testify on bills or anything like this, please do so. Your voice is very important to what we’re trying to accomplish around here.“

