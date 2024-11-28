Where is the F’ing Media?
17,000 physicians and scientists from around the world agree Covid 19 vaccines are dangerous and harmful. pic.twitter.com/3nesp6oTiw
— Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) November 27, 2024
From the Trenches World Report
Enforce our Bill of Rights
Where is the F’ing Media?
17,000 physicians and scientists from around the world agree Covid 19 vaccines are dangerous and harmful. pic.twitter.com/3nesp6oTiw
— Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) November 27, 2024
One thought on “17,000 physicians and scientists from around the world agree Covid 19 vaccines are dangerous and harmful”
Whistleblower doctor sets up a good case on the psyop that was done to us: “The whole lock-down was an experiment in control.”
But… At the very end he validates RFK and paints him as health savior. Guess he doesn’t know RFK supports genocide, not a very “healthy” endeavor.
Top Doctor Blows Whistle on National TV: Covid Shots Are ‘Not Vaccines’:
https://rumble.com/v5tpfgk-top-doctor-blows-whistle-on-national-tv-covid-shots-are-not-vaccines.html
.