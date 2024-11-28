One thought on “17,000 physicians and scientists from around the world agree Covid 19 vaccines are dangerous and harmful

  1. Whistleblower doctor sets up a good case on the psyop that was done to us: “The whole lock-down was an experiment in control.”

    But… At the very end he validates RFK and paints him as health savior. Guess he doesn’t know RFK supports genocide, not a very “healthy” endeavor.

    Top Doctor Blows Whistle on National TV: Covid Shots Are ‘Not Vaccines’:

    https://rumble.com/v5tpfgk-top-doctor-blows-whistle-on-national-tv-covid-shots-are-not-vaccines.html

    .

    Reply

Join the Conversation

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


*