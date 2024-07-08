Posted: July 8, 2024 Categories: Live Broadcast The Word From the Trenches Live Broadcast 7-8-24 http://fromthetrenchesworldreport.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/07/2024-07-08-2058.mp3 Share this:PrintEmailGabTelegramTweet
3 thoughts on “The Word From the Trenches Live Broadcast 7-8-24”
Founding Fathers Anti Religion Quotes:
https://www.azquotes.com/quotes/topics/founding-fathers-anti-religion.html:
.
Lincoln wasn’t a “Founding Father,” but somehow they stuck him in here. Hmm…
.
Neither was Susan B. Anthony.
.