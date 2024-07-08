The “Patriot Front” is in action in Nashville today.
How do we know they are Feds? The “News” media never shows any curiosity about doxxing them or their employers or ruining their lives.
The FBI has told the news media to stand down re: Patriot Front.
— Wall Street Silver (@WallStreetSilv) July 6, 2024
2 thoughts on “The “Patriot Front” is in action in Nashville today. How do we know they are Feds? The “News” media never shows any curiosity about doxxing them or their employers or ruining their lives. The FBI has told the news media to stand down re: Patriot Front.”
Wearing them khaki pants again. Once again, the Feds might want to skip the business casual look. Dead giveaway. Idiots.
I remember when a narc looked like me.. now.. well.. they don’t care if we know. I remember when I was in the military and getting out.. NO ONE wanted to be a cop. now it’s like a pipeline! I don’t care how much money.. I could never work for the enemy and even if they weren’t the enemy I still couldn’t work a job where my job was to FUK WITH people just like me. every pig drinks does drugs gambles chases skirts and commits “crimes” every day.. they have to know they’re pieces of shit. Surely!! they just think they’ll get away with it BUT.. when the gates close, they will close BEHIND them.. and that will be our day!!