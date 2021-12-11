55 Dead, More Than 100 Injured After Truck Smuggling Migrants Headed to US Crashes Into Bridge, Flips Over

Joe Biden’s open borders policies are deadly.

55 people died and more than 100 are injured after a tractor-trailer smuggling migrants from Guatemala, Ecuador, Dominican Republic and Honduras crashed into a bridge and flipped over on Thursday.

The truck was smuggling about 250 migrants when it crashed into a bridge in southern Mexico and flipped over.

According to the Associated Press, some of the survivors fled the scene because they didn’t have proper documents in Mexico.

The truck driver also fled the scene and his whereabouts are unknown.

Wounded survivors being treated at a hospital near Tuxtla Gutierrez recounted the horrific crash to the Associated Press.

AP reported:

Those unlucky enough to be riding jammed against the fragile walls of the freight container almost certainly died, survivors said. Those in the middle of the packed group survived, cushioned by their fellow migrants as the container flipped onto the road. “The ones who died were the ones who were up against the walls of the trailer,” said one young migrant from Guatemala, who was being treated for a broken arm at a local hospital. “Thank God, we were in the middle, but the ones on the sides, they died.” The migrant, who did not want to give his name because he did not have proper documents in Mexico, described a gruesome scene of screaming and blood in the moments after the truck crashed into the base of a steel pedestrian bridge Thursday evening. He said about 250 migrants were on board. First, the living had to extricate themselves from the tangled pile of dead and dying bodies. “They fell on top of me, there were like two or three fellow migrants on top of me,” the youth said.

VIDEO:

DEADLY CRASH: At least 55 people are dead and more than 100 were injured when a tractor-trailer packed with migrants in southern Mexico crashed into a bridge and flipped over. pic.twitter.com/JFIxGAxJNx — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) December 10, 2021

