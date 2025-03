7-year-old Ibrahim Abu Ghali was arrested, interrogated, and abused by Israeli forces who raided his grandfather’s home at dawn, killing his grandmother. They later released him naked just before Iftar at Al-Jalamah checkpoint, north of Jenin, West Bank.

