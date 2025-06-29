A Jewish Israeli Man picks up a 2 year old Iranian kid and slams him into the ground at a Russian airport lounge. The kid is currently in a coma

Sick individuals everywhere#ایران_پیروز #IranIsWin "של גפני" "ניו יורק" #ShubhanshuShukla #Emergency1975 pic.twitter.com/POny2etxbT

— سید عدنان بادشاہ 🇵🇰 (@syed_bacha) June 25, 2025