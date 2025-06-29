Trump Spends $1M On Attack Ads Smearing Thomas Massie as Pro-Child Genital Mutilation Terrorist

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

AIPAC is recruiting a challenger to take on Thomas Massie and President Trump is already spending $1 million of his donors’ money on smearing the America First congressman as a terrorist who wants to mutilate children’s genitals.

I wrote on Sunday: “President Trump’s plan to oust Massie is an exact copy of the plan the Republican Jewish Coalition announced earlier this year but he’s going to spend his own ‘MAGA’ supporters’ donation money on it instead of the Israel Lobby’s millions!”

It’s now happening exactly as I predicted.

From The Daily Caller, “EXCLUSIVE: AIPAC Seeking Out Challengers To Unseat Rep. Thomas Massie”:

The American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) is looking to oust Republican Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie in the upcoming 2026 midterm election. AIPAC has been actively recruiting candidates to run in a primary against Massie, a source familiar told the Daily Caller. “I’m aware that foreign lobbyists have conducted a push poll and are trying to recruit another candidate to run against me, due to my opposition to foreign aid and forever wars,” Massie said in a statement sent to the Caller.

From Jewish Insider, “New Trump-aligned super PAC begins $1M ad blitz against GOP Rep. Thomas Massie”:

A new super PAC launched by aides to President Donald Trump aimed at unseating Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) placed its first ads in a $1 million blitz in Kentucky targeting the isolationist lawmaker for his refusal to support key parts of the president’s agenda, Jewish Insider has learned. The Kentucky MAGA PAC was launched earlier this month by Chris LaCivita, who co-managed Trump’s 2024 campaign, and Tony Fabrizio, the president’s pollster, with the goal of defeating Massie in the GOP primary for his House seat next May. LaCivita told Axios at the time that the PAC would spend “whatever it takes” to defeat the Kentucky lawmaker. Trump and those in his orbit have been discussing the idea of primarying Massie for months, as the congressman criticized the president’s reconciliation package and his approach to foreign policy. Most recently, Massie decried Trump’s decision to strike Iran’s nuclear facilities as part of Israel’s military operation to destroy the regime’s nuclear program as unconstitutional. The ad, which opens with the question, “What happened to Thomas Massie?” criticizes Massie for voting against Trump-backed legislation on sex reassignment surgery for minors, tax cuts, border security funding and his opposition to the Iran strikes. “After Trump obliterated Iran’s nuclear weapons program, Massie sided with Democrats and the Ayatollah,” the ad’s narrator intones. “Let’s fire Thomas Massie.” The ad superimposes Massie’s face and his tweet calling the strikes unconstitutional next to pictures of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the Iranian supreme leader, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY). Massie is among the most outspoken Republican critics of the U.S.-Israel relationship in the House, and consistently opposes U.S. aid to Israel and nearly all measures to combat antisemitism. He’s also been repeatedly condemned by colleagues on both sides of the aisle and Jewish leaders in his home state for antisemitism, often over comments about AIPAC and other pro-Israel advocates. Thus far, Massie does not appear to have any serious primary challengers. The Republican Jewish Coalition said earlier this year it would join Trump in backing a primary challenger to Massie. “The RJC is proud to join with President Trump to defeat Massie,” the group’s spokesperson, Sam Markstein, said Thursday, when asked about the new PAC.

Trump’s PAC, AIPAC and the Republican Jewish Coalition are now just one and the same.

Trump told the Republican Jewish Coalition in 2015, “You’re not going to support me because I don’t want your money,” yet now he’s stepping in to give them his donors’ money to attack Israel’s foremost critic in Congress!

The only reason Trump and the Israel Lobby are targeting Massie is because he’s the only member of Congress willing to boldly side with the American people over the Israel Lobby and stand up to their nefarious foreign influence.

There is no doubt huge overlap between supporters of Trump and supporters of Massie but Trump is now burning his donors’ cash on smearing him as a supporter of child genital mutilation and a domestic terrorist without Massie even having a challenger!

AIPAC did exactly the same in the run up to the 2024 election, spending over $300,000 on attack ads in the state just to hurt Massie’s public image despite him having no challenger!

Chris LaCivita knows the most effective attack ad against Kamala Harris was the one highlighting her support for taxpayer-funded sex change surgeries for illegal immigrants and prisoners and now he’s just trying to repeat that success by smearing Massie on similar grounds — knowing full well it’s a total lie.

The people of Massie’s district will see through these lies like they saw through all the others smearing him over the years but Trump’s complete and total subservience to the Israel Lobby cannot be ignored.

Trump has become one with the Anti-Defamation League and the Israel Lobby and a donation to his campaign is a donation to AIPAC.

It’s telling that last week the “Network Contagion Research Institute,” an Anti-Defamation League and Soros-funded group that aims to silence criticism of Israel as “hate,” released a report claiming prominent critics of Israel on social media are being propped up by “spam-bot networks” to splinter the MAGA movement ahead of war with Iran.

That ADL-funded group was trying to tarnish all opponents of Israel/Trump’s war as foreign actors to pave the way for their censorship.

UPDATE: Massie responded to the smear on Friday morning by revealing that Trump’s so-called “Big Beautiful Bill” now “allows funding sex changes for minors!”

“This ad slams me for voting against the BBB, but the Senate just stripped the ‘ban on sex changes for minors’ from the BBB,” Massie said. “By the ads’ twisted logic, those who support the Senate’s edits now support sex changes for minors.”