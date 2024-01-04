A man attacked a Clark County judge in court today after she denied his probation. 😬 pic.twitter.com/CkJXj7Tc5a
— non aesthetic things (@PicturesFoIder) January 3, 2024
One thought on “A man attacked a Clark County judge in court today after she denied his probation.”
A bit of the story:
https://news3lv.com/news/local/caught-on-video-las-vegas-judge-attacked-during-sentencing-hearing-mary-kay-holthus-deobra-redden-lvmpd-clark-county-courts-crime
