A Ukrainian Nazi reveals the regime plan on Tv 2015 – says #Donbass is overly populated with people nobody has any use for (useless people) and sitting on rich resources and in order to exploit those resources 1.5 million #Donbas people have to be exterminated#Odessa #Mariupol pic.twitter.com/Po7pfd4OU3

— UkraineNews (@Ukraine66251776) April 24, 2022