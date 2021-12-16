ADL Demands Fox News Censor Comic Casting Soros As A ‘Puppet Master,’ Fox News Dutifully Complies

Information Liberation – by Chris Menahan
Jonathan Greenblatt’s Anti-Defamation League on Wednesday demanded Fox News take down an “anti-Semitic” comic that portrays George Soros as “a puppet master who manipulates national events.”
“As we have told @FoxNews numerous times, casting a Jewish individual as a puppet master who manipulates national events for malign purposes conjures up longstanding antisemitic tropes about Jewish power + contributes to the normalization of antisemitism,” the ADL tweeted. “This needs to be removed.”
As we have told @FoxNews numerous times, casting a Jewish individual as a puppet master who manipulates national events for malign purposes conjures up longstanding antisemitic tropes about Jewish power + contributes to the normalization of antisemitism. This needs to be removed. pic.twitter.com/gyWTrSvNtR
— ADL (@ADL) December 15, 2021
Fox News did as they were told and deleted the post on both Facebook and Instagram just hours later.
ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt successfully lobbied to get President Donald Trump banned from Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube last year and then moved on to organizing an international advertiser boycott of Tucker Carlson’s show for discussing The Great Replacement.
Greenblatt is currently lobbying for all social media companies to have a “Safety Controller” who would be held “personally liable” and face “prison sentences” if they fail to take down all content the ADL deems “anti-Semitic.”
“For too long, big tech has gotten away with being the land of the lawless."
Thank you @DamianCollins for leading UK efforts to hold big tech accountable for online #hate & #antisemitism.
We're honored to have submitted evidence to inform this report.https://t.co/1lK80cjxkl
— Jonathan Greenblatt (@JGreenblattADL) December 15, 2021
After lobbying from the ADL and the World Jewish Congress, Mark Zuckerberg last year issued new speech codes for Facebook and Instagram to ban all Holocaust denial as well as all content which depicts “Jewish people running the world or controlling major institutions such as media networks, the economy or the government.”
The Jewish Daily Forward reported in Aug 2020: “The idea of banning content that promotes stereotypes of Jewish global control came up a year ago, in a meeting with several Jewish groups convened by Facebook, and was pushed primarily by the World Jewish Congress.”
2 thoughts on “ADL Demands Fox News Censor Comic Casting Soros As A ‘Puppet Master,’ Fox News Dutifully Complies”
Well that ought to squash the counter-“semitic” trope that kikes have an overrepresented power over the media.
And fux is just taking part in the “other” side of the shekel. soros is a small potatoes puppet head propped up for a face to direct our 2 minutes of hate at. He’s conveniently a debating point because his history can be associated with nazi sympathizing to muddy waters. The NAtional ZIonists ashke-NAZIS were pretty darn useful for the joos in acquiring a nation on stolen land and disastrous for the German people for them to have been a friend to them. Bunch of paedo thieves masquerading as Germans but I guess desperate people follow any potential leader who they believe will lead them out of something like the decadent child prostituting, tranny homo program of the kike weimar republic. Reminds of a certain time and country somewhat recently. …hmmmm…have they played this hand before? WE are not getting fooled the same way. They’re gonna regret it because many of US have learned history and see the lies.
Martist, the Canadian version of what you are talking about happened in the 1980s when German Canadian author, Ernst Zundel got dragged through the mud and smeared to oblivion in the news media by the Jewish lobby in Canada and thrown in jail for the publication of his books which told the truth about WWII, to set the record straight and to restore the dignity of his birth nation, and also, to set it free from the shame and reparations. Something similar happened to British author, David Irving when he tried to come to Canada on a lecture circuit. They called him a threat to national security!