ADL Demands Fox News Censor Comic Casting Soros As A ‘Puppet Master,’ Fox News Dutifully Complies

Information Liberation – by Chris Menahan

Jonathan Greenblatt’s Anti-Defamation League on Wednesday demanded Fox News take down an “anti-Semitic” comic that portrays George Soros as “a puppet master who manipulates national events.”

“As we have told @FoxNews numerous times, casting a Jewish individual as a puppet master who manipulates national events for malign purposes conjures up longstanding antisemitic tropes about Jewish power + contributes to the normalization of antisemitism,” the ADL tweeted. “This needs to be removed.”

As we have told @FoxNews numerous times, casting a Jewish individual as a puppet master who manipulates national events for malign purposes conjures up longstanding antisemitic tropes about Jewish power + contributes to the normalization of antisemitism. This needs to be removed. pic.twitter.com/gyWTrSvNtR — ADL (@ADL) December 15, 2021

Fox News did as they were told and deleted the post on both Facebook and Instagram just hours later.

ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt successfully lobbied to get President Donald Trump banned from Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube last year and then moved on to organizing an international advertiser boycott of Tucker Carlson’s show for discussing The Great Replacement.

Greenblatt is currently lobbying for all social media companies to have a “Safety Controller” who would be held “personally liable” and face “prison sentences” if they fail to take down all content the ADL deems “anti-Semitic.”

“For too long, big tech has gotten away with being the land of the lawless." Thank you @DamianCollins for leading UK efforts to hold big tech accountable for online #hate & #antisemitism. We're honored to have submitted evidence to inform this report.https://t.co/1lK80cjxkl — Jonathan Greenblatt (@JGreenblattADL) December 15, 2021

After lobbying from the ADL and the World Jewish Congress, Mark Zuckerberg last year issued new speech codes for Facebook and Instagram to ban all Holocaust denial as well as all content which depicts “Jewish people running the world or controlling major institutions such as media networks, the economy or the government.”

The Jewish Daily Forward reported in Aug 2020: “The idea of banning content that promotes stereotypes of Jewish global control came up a year ago, in a meeting with several Jewish groups convened by Facebook, and was pushed primarily by the World Jewish Congress.”

Information Liberation