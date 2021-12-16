5 thoughts on ““What’s the big deal?”

  2. Funny how it’s the vaccinated that’s spreading the disease, NOT the unvaccinated. Maybe he can’t see that because he’s always squinting at the teleprompter or looking like he’s taking a big strenuous shit all the time.

    Turn around Joey. Time for your butt to be wiped again.

  3. I don’t know dude
    What would be the big deal if we put you in Prison for the rest of your life
    And your entire family
    Yeah
    What’s the big deal

    Problem is
    Prisons too good for where your going

  4. By now, anyone who can’t see past this “turd who thinks he’s an ice cream”, is as blind as the bat that was blamed for these past 2 years of living hell! – I got the quote from legendary guitarist, Mark Knopfler.

