Biden asks Americans “What’s the big deal” with giving up their Freedoms..
— Benny (@bennyjohnson) December 15, 2021
5 thoughts on ““What’s the big deal?””
Go screw yourself no one wants yours death shot nor your death shot passport . DEATH TO THE NWO.
Funny how it’s the vaccinated that’s spreading the disease, NOT the unvaccinated. Maybe he can’t see that because he’s always squinting at the teleprompter or looking like he’s taking a big strenuous shit all the time.
Turn around Joey. Time for your butt to be wiped again.
I don’t know dude
What would be the big deal if we put you in Prison for the rest of your life
And your entire family
Yeah
What’s the big deal
Problem is
Prisons too good for where your going
By now, anyone who can’t see past this “turd who thinks he’s an ice cream”, is as blind as the bat that was blamed for these past 2 years of living hell! – I got the quote from legendary guitarist, Mark Knopfler.
you either understand History
or you trust the government …you cant do both