After Israel broke the ceasefire and launched an all-out assault across Gaza, killing at least 673 people, including 271 children in just five days, Trump’s Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff, said: “This is on Hamas … We need to be clear who the aggressor is here—and that’s Hamas.”

After Israel broke the ceasefire and launched an all-out assault across Gaza, killing at least 673 people, including 271 children in just five days, Trump’s Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff, said: “This is on Hamas … We need to be clear who the aggressor is here—and that’s… pic.twitter.com/5UowdJWSCz — Drop Site (@DropSiteNews) March 23, 2025 Share this: Print

Email

Gab

Telegram

Tweet