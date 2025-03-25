Gaza ceasefire talks ‘collapse’ after Israel rejects all proposals: Report

By The Cradle

Gaza ceasefire negotiations in the Egyptian capital have fallen apart after an Israeli delegation rejected Egypt’s new proposal and left Cairo, according to sources cited by Al-Araby al-Jadeed on 24 March.

“Israel rejected all proposals despite Hamas’s positive response to a humanitarian ceasefire proposal,” the sources said, adding that Tel Aviv is “coordinating with regional parties to exert maximum pressure on Hamas ahead of any new negotiations.”

“Hamas refused to evacuate top political and military leaders from Gaza in the absence of a clear plan to end the war. Backed by the US, Israel is working to derail the Egyptian plan for Gaza’s reconstruction,” they went on to say.

Earlier this month, Arab states endorsed an Egyptian reconstruction plan for the strip at a summit in Cairo, which aimed to counter US President Donald Trump’s proposal to expel Gaza’s residents and take ownership of the enclave.

A US official publicly rejected the Egyptian plan on 5 March. Last week, Middle East Eye (MEE) cited officials saying that the UAE was lobbying the US to “torpedo” the Egyptian reconstruction plan.

Sources cited by AP on Monday said Cairo has put forward a new proposal aimed at ending the renewed Israeli war against the Gaza Strip, which includes the release of five Israeli captives in return for a several-week pause in fighting and the entry of aid into the enclave.

Sources told Reuters on Monday that Egypt has proposed setting a timeline for the release of all captives in exchange for a timeline for a full Israeli withdrawal guaranteed by the US. The Egyptian plan includes a release of five captives per week on condition that Tel Aviv begins implementing phase two of the initial ceasefire agreement.

The reports about Egypt’s new ceasefire proposal coincide with claims that Jordan has put forward its own plan for ending the war in Gaza.

According to sources cited by MEE, “Jordan is proposing a plan to exile 3,000 members of Hamas and its military wing from the Gaza Strip.” Israel has recently demanded the exile of Hamas leaders and fighters from Gaza.

Tel Aviv renewed the war on the strip early on 18 March after following through with several weeks of threats and obstruction of ceasefire talks. The Israeli army also resumed ground operations in the enclave, reentering the Netzarim corridor and other areas, including the northern city of Beit Lahia, while preparing for further incursions.

All border crossings remain shut, and Gaza is witnessing a humanitarian disaster due to a lack of aid and continuous bombardment.

The Gaza Health Ministry announced on Monday that at least 730 Palestinians have been killed since 18 March. Over 60 have been killed over the past 24 hours, according to the ministry.

Al Jazeera journalist Hossam Shabat was killed in an Israeli airstrike on the northern city of Jabalia on Monday afternoon. Earlier, Palestine Today correspondent Mohammad Mansour was killed in an Israeli strike on Khan Yunis.

🚨BREAKING: The Israeli army kills journalist Mohammad Mansour, a correspondent for Palestine Today, in an attack targeting a house in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip. pic.twitter.com/PR6ETQpNXV — Gaza Notifications (@gazanotice) March 24, 2025