AIPAC-Funded Reps Put Forward Bill to Transfer American B-2 Bombers and Bunker Busters to Israel

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

AIPAC-funded congressmen Josh Gottheimer and Mike Lawler have put forward a bill to transfer American B-2 stealth bombers and bunker busters to Israel.

From Fox News, “Trump could arm Israel with US B-2s and bunker busters if Iran tries to go nuclear under new proposal”:

A bipartisan pair of lawmakers has proposed authorizing President Donald Trump to transfer B-2 stealth bombers and 30,000-pound “bunker buster” bombs to Israel if Iran is found to still be developing a nuclear weapon after last week’s strikes. Proposed by Reps. Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J., and Mike Lawler, R-N.Y., the Bunker Buster Act would allow Trump to “take actions to ensure Israel is prepared for all contingencies if Iran seeks to develop a nuclear weapon.”

[…] [Israel] doesn’t possess the 30,000-pound GBU 57 Massive Ordnance Penetrators, precision-guided munition bombs developed for the U.S. Air Force. The 20-foot-long weapons can travel 200 feet deep inside a target before exploding. As of 2024, the U.S. had 19 B-2s in operation. It does not transfer custody of its B-2 stealth bombers to any of its allies.

“Iran, the leading state sponsor of terror, and one of America’s top enemies, can never have a nuclear weapon. That’s why I strongly supported our military actions earlier this month. Iran has killed scores of Americans, including our service members, and repeatedly attacked our key democratic ally, Israel. Israel must be able to defend herself against Iran, and ensure that Iran cannot rebuild its nuclear capabilities,” Gottheimer said in a statement. “This bill gives the President the authority to equip Israel with the tools and training they need to deter Tehran and make the world a safer place,” said Lawler.

These Israel First reps would send Israel American nukes if they hadn’t already (illegally) obtained them.

This reminds me of another bill put forward last year by another pair of AIPAC-funded congressman which sought to extend benefits reserved for US government servicemembers to US citizens serving in the Israel Defense Forces.

With the American people’s opposition to Israel hitting record highs and Israelis fearing they’ve got only two years left to bleed us dry, we’re entering a smash and grab stage where Zionist kleptocrats will be plundering our nation in a display so shameless it would make Black Lives Matter looters blush.