“The IDF are sniping children in the head.”
British 'Journalist' : “Israel are one of our allies..”
“The IDF soldiers were ordered to shoot at Gazans who were waiting for food.”
British 'Journalist' : How can we not support our allies? pic.twitter.com/HSDV4pEA7q
— The Resonance (@Partisan_12) July 2, 2025
One thought on ““The IDF are sniping children in the head.” British ‘Journalist’ : “Israel are one of our allies..””
Another display of their inbred training on how they’ll explain away any atrocity.
.