AL-JAZEERA: An Israeli airstrike targeted the Al Mawasi area west of Rafah city in the southern Gaza Strip. MEDICAL SOURCES: 23 Palestinians were killed since dawn today in Israeli raids on various areas in the Gaza Strip.

FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG https://t.co/X9RgzLQps7 pic.twitter.com/zaGY40Ha7S — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) August 30, 2024

