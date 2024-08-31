Illegal immigrant arrested on child sex crime and human trafficking charges in Alabama

By Katie Daviscourt – The Postmillennial

An illegal immigrant has been arrested on several felony child sex crime and human trafficking charges in Alabama, as reported by WBMA.

Enoc Velazquez Bravo, 32, of Mexico, was arrested by Argo police during a traffic stop on Aug. 26 in St. Clair County. He was taken into custody and is being held in jail without bond, police said.

Bravo has been charged with first-degree human trafficking, possession of a fraudulent instrument, facilitating the travel of a child for an unlawful sex act, traveling to meet a child for an unlawful sex act, and electronic solicitation of a child, court records show.

Immigration Customs and Enforcement (ICE) has been notified of his arrest. Bravo had been living in Kentucky at the time of his arrest, police said.



Enoc Velazquez Bravo. Courtesy: Argo Police Department

Argo PD initiated a traffic stop around 1 am Monday on I-59 near the 148-mile marker in St. Clair County. Bravo was pulled over for having an altered vehicle tag. Officers conducted an investigation, which resulted in the charges.

The department said the investigation is ongoing with the assistance of several state, federal, and local law enforcement agencies.



Argo PD press release posted on Facebook

The Argo Police Department said it would announce further details at a later time due to the integrity of the current investigation.