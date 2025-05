Al Jazeera correspondent: An Israeli special forces unit infiltrated Khan Yunis in a civilian vehicle while wearing women’s clothing. They stormed a house, killed the husband, and kidnapped the wife and children, according to eyewitnesses at the scene.

⚡️BREAKING: Al Jazeera correspondent: An Israeli special forces unit infiltrated Khan Yunis in a civilian vehicle while wearing women’s clothing. They stormed a house, killed the husband, and kidnapped the wife and children, according to eyewitnesses at the scene. Additional… pic.twitter.com/ciIGjoT2jj — Suppressed News. (@SuppressedNws) May 19, 2025 Share this: Print

Email

Gab

Telegram

Tweet