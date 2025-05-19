Israeli Strikes Kill Hundreds in Gaza as IDF Announces ‘Extensive Ground Operations’

By Dave DeCamp – Antiwar.com

Hundreds of Palestinians have been killed by Israeli strikes in Gaza in recent days as the Israeli military has launched a new phase of its assault on the Strip, dubbed “Gideon’s Chariots.”

On Sunday, the IDF announced it was conducting “extensive ground operations” in northern and southern Gaza, and medical sources told Al Jazeera that at least 144 Palestinians had been killed by Israeli attacks in Gaza since dawn.

The Palestinian news agency WAFA described overnight Israeli attacks as “one of the bloodiest nights since the beginning of the ongoing Israeli genocide in Gaza.” The news agency reported that at least 20 were killed and 100 were wounded by attacks on tents sheltering displaced Palestinians in the al-Mawasi area near Khan Younis.

Palestinians inspect the damage following overnight Israeli strikes on makeshift homes and tents in Khan Younis, southern Gaza, on May 18, 2025 (IMAGO/APAimages via Reuters Connect)

The purpose of Israel’s new offensive is to capture more territory and flatten every remaining building in Gaza with the goal of a full military occupation. Israeli officials have said another goal is to “concentrate” the Palestinian civilian population into a tiny area in southern Gaza, although a leaked Israeli military proposal suggests another plan could be in the works.

Under the proposal, which was obtained by The Sunday Times, the IDF would force all civilians into three strips of land in the northern, central, and southern parts of Gaza. The civilian areas will be separated by four IDF-occupied military zones that civilians aren’t allowed to enter.

The Times report said the Israeli military could carry out the plan if a ceasefire deal with Hamas is not reached in the coming days. According to Axios, US envoy Steve Witkoff presented a proposal for a 45 to 60-day ceasefire and the release of 10 Israeli captives in exchange for Palestinian prisoners.

The proposal also involves Israel making a commitment to work toward a permanent ceasefire, but Israel has violated a similar deal before. Hamas has also maintained that it will not agree to a deal without an upfront commitment to a ceasefire. CNN reported that Hamas had agreed to release nine hostages in exchange for a two-month ceasefire, but the report was quickly denied by a Hamas official.