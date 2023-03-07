Alleged Antifa Member Arrested on Domestic Terror Charges Related to Violent Attack on Atlanta “Cop City” Is Attorney At Southern Poverty Law Center Where Soros-Tied MI SOS Jocelyn Benson Was Prominent Board Member by Patty McMurray

100 Percent Fed Up reports – A Southern Poverty Law Center staff attorney, Thomas Jurgens, was arrested in connection to last night’s violent attack on the Atlanta Public Safety training center.

Last night, at around 5:30 PM, an Atlanta public safety training center that was under construction was set on fire. The black-clad terrorists allegedly threw commercial-grade fireworks, Molotov cocktails, large rocks, and bricks at police officers.

So far, 35 individuals have been detained related to the razing of the police training center nicknamed “Cop City” by radicals. Of the 35 people detained by law enforcement, only two live in GA; the others are from out-of-state or other countries.

The accused perpetrators were dressed in all black, which is commonly worn by Antifa or Black Bloc, two violent domestic terror groups who, in many cases, are given a pass by far-left prosecutors and even Democrat lawmakers who see no reason to push for them to be designated as domestic terrorists.

State Freedom Caucus Director Greg Price broke the news only moments ago in a tweet.

“One of the Antifa members arrested on domestic terrorism charges in Atlanta last night is a staff attorney with the Southern Poverty Law Center.” Price tweeted. In his tweet, Price pointed out the irony of Jurgen’s arrest and domestic terrorist charge, considering how “the FBI has historically used the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) as a source for who should be considered domestic terrorists.” The Southern Poverty Law Center is no stranger to unethical members, some of whom have already been arrested for crimes, and others, like MI SOS Jocelyn Benson, who continues to fight lawsuit after lawsuit for her unethical behavior as well as for breaking the law. Although she no longer touts her involvement with the SPLC, Michigan’s Soros-tied Democrat SOS Jocelyn Benson, who many consider the dirtiest and most dishonest SOS in America, was a prominent member of the board of directors for the Soros-funded Southern Poverty Law Center for several years. On March 26, 2019, Jocelyn Benson was called out by Daily Signal Editor Tyler O’Neil for her leading role with the hate group. Benson’s SOS Twitter account, which Benson frequently tweets from, responded with a lie: Upon taking office as Michigan Secretary of State, Secretary Benson informed SPLC leadership that she would be stepping down from the board. Her responsibilities in Michigan are her priority and focus. But OOPS! Benson, who is known in Michigan for her dishonesty, was caught lying again. Here is a close-up of Benson’s bio as it appeared on March 25, 2019, on the SPLC website that clearly shows she was still on the board while acting as “the 43rd secretary of state for the state of Michigan.” The Southern Poverty Law Center, which many consider a hate group disguised as a “law center,” was connected to a domestic terrorism case when a shooter attacked the Family Research Council in 2012. Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Jerry Boykin, executive vice president at the Family Research Council (FRC), told PJ Media that the shooter pleaded guilty to the crime and confessed that he used the SPLC’s discredited ‘hate map’ to target the FRC. According to PJ Media, the SPLC has not reconsidered its “hate group” designation for FRC, and outlets like CNN plastered the SPLC “hate map” online with no caveats. PJ Media reports – In March 2019, the SPLC fired its co-founder, Morris Dees, amid allegations of racism and sexism. Former employees have called for the firing of President Richard Cohen, who announced his own resignation this past Friday. The SPLC hired Michelle Obama’s former chief of staff, Tina Tchen, to perform an investigation of the organization’s workplace culture. Yes, the same Tina Tchen who supported Jussie Smollett’s hate hoax… And now, the SPLC can add an accused domestic terrorist to their long list of crooked employees and board members. Patty McMurray 100 Percent Fed Up Publisher. email Patty McMurray here, and read more of Patty McMurray’s articles here. You can, and