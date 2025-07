American describes his town after ICE raids 🇺🇸

“In one week I have seen in my city, black men power washing parking lots. Black men doing roofing work, black men doing lawn services around businesses. In my city, things are starting to look like the old days again” pic.twitter.com/94ffMg2hS9

— Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) June 30, 2025